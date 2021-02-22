PMCC player Romel Budwa and Bal Nivas Home for Children are assisted by BCB & RHTY&SC

Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News –The benevolence of the Berbice Cricket board (BCB) and the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) continues to reverberate in the Ancient County of Berbice.
On Sunday last at the Jai Hind Cricket Club Ground, Albion, Port Mourant Cricket Club’s Under-15 player Romel Budwa along with the Bal Nivas Home for Children were presented with cricket gear by BCB PRO and RHTY&SC Assistant Secretary/CEO, Simon Naidu.
According to the BCB, the gear was as a result of a commitment made to Hon. Vindhya Vasini Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security to assist the players in their quest to play the game at the highest level.
The Bal Nivas Home for Children received a quantity of softball bats and balls to keep the kids active. Foster also committed to sending senior players on a regular basis to the home to assist the youngsters with learning the basics of the game.
