One killed, another injured after truck crashes into parked pick-ups

Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-A businessman was killed, while another was left injured after a speeding truck crashed into two parked motor pick-ups, which at the time, the men were standing between.
The dead man has since been identified as Murvey Madhoo, 60, of Independence Boulevard, La Penitance, Georgetown, while the injured man was identified as Sherwin Rhodius.
The accident which claimed the life of the father of two occurred around 20:00hrs on Saturday on Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
According to the police report, motor pick-up GRR 4627 was parked on the western side of the road with mechanical problem while the men were transferring goods to another pick-up which was parked just behind. Eyewitnesses told the police that they saw the truck travelling north on the western side of the road at a fast rate, when it lost control and collided with the right side front of the pick-up. That vehicle slammed into both Madhoo and Sherwin who were standing between the two pick-ups.
As a result of the hit, both men fell onto the roadway, where they received injuries about their bodies. In a video seen by Kaieteur News, both men were seen lying on the roadway, one of whom was crying out with pain. Persons were heard in the background, telling them to relax, and that help was coming. A man in the background who witnessed the accident stated in the video, that he had not too long finished putting on wheels on one of the pickups and was across the road, when he saw the truck came crashing into the pick-ups.
The father of two was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sherwin was taken to the Linden Public Hospital, where he was examined and admitted. Kaieteur News understands that he is currently in a critical condition.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on Troy Van Lewin, the driver of the truck, but reports are that no trace of alcohol was found. He was then taken into custody where he is assisting with the investigations.
The 60-year-old’s body is presently at the GPHC mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.
