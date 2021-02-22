Lines and lining-up

Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, News
Kaieteur News- Dem boys nah surprise fuh read how a man jump de vaccination line. Is suh thing does wuk in Guyana. When yuh gat lines, yuh does jump de line.
Car does deh line up at dem traffic lights and somebody does drive alongside and jump de red light. People does deh line up fuh see cricket and watch concert at de National Stadium and somebody does come and pope de line.
When yuh line up in de supermarket, somebody does waltz up to de cashier and try fuh cash dem items before you who waiting yuh turn.
How many of y’all ever see any rich businessman in Guyana in de passport line? Is nat dat dem nah want passport. Is just dat dem gat de contacts so dem nah gat fuh line up. When dem go through de door of de passport office, dem does turn left instead of right.
Dem boys vex though when dem read about de man wah jump de vaccination line. But dem boys know dat is how we roll.
Dem boys wan an audit of de vaccines distribution to determine who get vaccine before dem time. Dem should call in de Auditor General and he should go around and find out how much people who name deh down as receiving de vaccine is frontline workers and how much ah dem come from de back of de line. Dem boys sure dat he gan find some who don’t even wuk in de health sector.
Talk half and find de name of de wan wah jumping line!
