LFS Burnham Memorial Road Race… Marcus Keiler wins season opener; Alex Mendes (Vets) and Alex Leung (Jnr.) also win

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Unattached cyclist, Marcus Keiler, opened the 2021 season in fine style when he won the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race yesterday from the City to Belfield and back. The event was sponsored by the Burnham Foundation, organised by Flying Stars Cycle Club, sanctioned by the Guyana Cycling Federation and was given the go ahead by the Ministry of Health and the National Covid-19 Task Force.

In drenching rain, Keiler covered the approximately 37 miles course in One Hour 12 Minutes 30.83 Seconds to win a four way sprint home from Briton John (We Stand United Cycle Club), Alex Mendes (Roraima Bikers Club) and Christopher Griffith (Team Evolution Cycle Club).

A few seconds back were the fifth and sixth placed finishers, Team Evolution’s Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams (2020 winner) and Jaikarran Sukhai (Carlton Wheelers Cycle Club).

The We Stand United CC duo of Alex Leung and Aaron Newton again dominated the junior category ending first and second in that order. The senior class went to Mendes ahead of Sukhai, Lyn Murray (Unattached) and Warren ‘Forty’ Mc Kay (We Stand United CC).

Flying Stars CC’s Ian ‘Deaf boy’ Jackson received a special prize as the first rider from his club to cross the finish line.

Some forty-three cyclists faced starter’s orders when the race took off just outside the National Park, Carifesta Avenue in light drizzles. As the riders got into the competitive groove in this season opener they rode into heavy winds and rain.

Keiler and Jaikarran decided to take it up a few notches and broke away from the peloton at Better Hope.

Moments after, they were joined by Mendes, John and Griffith and when the leading group tuned back at Belfield, they had established a three minute lead on their pursuers. At Success on the downward journey, John turned up the heat and at Better Hope in an attempt to gain the advantage but only Sukhai was not able to keep up with the pace and was dropped.

Keiler, John, Mendes and Griffith continued to travel and at BV, last year’s winner of the event which was two-stages, Marlon Williams along with Michael Anthony connected with Sukhai. Anthony was eventually dropped.

Meanwhile, the presentation of prizes where all covid-19 protocols were followed was done by Mr. Lancelot Hinds, Executive Member of the Burnham Foundation. He told the cyclists and officials that the late LFS Burnham was a great supporter of sports and the development of athletes.

And that’s why they continue to do the event in his memory. Hinds also informed that due to the challenges associated with the covid-19 pandemic they were forced to only do one stage this year but is hoping that we can overcome this pandemic and return to having multiple stages. All the above named cyclists received cash incentives.

Gratitude was extended by the organiser and sponsor to the Ministry of Health, National Covid-19 Task Force, Guyana Police Force and the GCF for working collectively to make the event a success.