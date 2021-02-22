GSSC Captain Imran Khan ties the knot

Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News –
Captain of Good Success Sports Club of Wakenaam, Imran Khan, has tied the knot.
Khan, who also represented Lankans Cricket Club in Canada, got married yesterday to Anmol Rambaran of Belle Plaine, Wakneaam. Kaieteur Sport and GSSC extend many congratulations to Khan and his wife.
Feb 22, 2021Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Unattached cyclist, Marcus Keiler, opened the 2021 season in fine style when he won the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race yesterday from the City...
Feb 22, 2021
Feb 22, 2021
Feb 22, 2021
Feb 22, 2021
Feb 22, 2021
Kaieteur News- I am going to make a statement here which I will never retract. It is my opinion, and I will cling tenaciously... more
Kaieteur News- Many of Guyana’s political leaders have never run anything. Not even a cake shop. But it would be much better... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]