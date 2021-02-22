Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GSSC Captain Imran Khan ties the knot

Feb 22, 2021 Sports

GSSC Captain Imran Khan and Anmol Rambaran

Kaieteur News –

Captain of Good Success Sports Club of Wakenaam, Imran Khan, has tied the knot.
Khan, who also represented Lankans Cricket Club in Canada, got married yesterday to Anmol Rambaran of Belle Plaine, Wakneaam. Kaieteur Sport and GSSC extend many congratulations to Khan and his wife.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

LFS Burnham Memorial Road Race… Marcus Keiler wins season opener; Alex Mendes (Vets) and Alex Leung (Jnr.) also win

LFS Burnham Memorial Road Race… Marcus Keiler wins season...

Feb 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Unattached cyclist, Marcus Keiler, opened the 2021 season in fine style when he won the annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycle Road Race yesterday from the City...
Read More
Football community mourns the loss of former national footballer; Robert ‘Bobby’ Fernandes

Football community mourns the loss of former...

Feb 22, 2021

GSSC Captain Imran Khan ties the knot

GSSC Captain Imran Khan ties the knot

Feb 22, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship… Team First Class looking to sweep 13s class

GMR&SC Drag Championship… Team First...

Feb 22, 2021

PMCC player Romel Budwa and Bal Nivas Home for Children are assisted by BCB & RHTY&SC

PMCC player Romel Budwa and Bal Nivas Home for...

Feb 22, 2021

Attorney Satram writes Sports minister on Cricket Ombudsman and GCB elections – Secretary of Cricket West Indies Inc also written to

Attorney Satram writes Sports minister on Cricket...

Feb 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]