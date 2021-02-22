GNIC hopes to expand reach in oil sector with provision of logistics, storage services

Latest update February 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- Even as it engages several government agencies and private entities on its shipbuilding and repairs and maintenance services, the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC), formerly GNEC, is hopeful that it can play a bigger role in the supply of these and other services for the oil sector.
In fact, GNIC’S Management noted during a most recent interview with Kaieteur News that the company continues to engage a number of vendors and service providers in the oil and gas sector with a view to expanding its services for logistics and storage for pipes, along with other repairs and maintenance needed for onshore facilities. It is also interested in lending its expertise in the supply of crafts between the oil rigs and the land base.
Currently, the agency is providing storage and transportation service to a number of companies in the sector, namely: Schlumberger, Haliburton, and Ramps Logistics. As the conversation ramps up about the need for increasing local participation, it is envisioned that GNIC and other established Guyanese entities will be allowed to play a greater role. “Our movement in this direction, which is to play a bigger role in oil, will prove to be beneficial, not only by expanding the company’s contribution to the national development, but also providing increased employment through a new range of services to the sector,” the corporation stated.
In the meantime, GNIC’s reminded that it continues its skills development initiatives in welding and fabrication, and machining.
In this regard, Chief Executive Officer of GNIC, Clinton Williams said, “Training is one of the strengths of the company over the years. In fact, the company has worked with the Board of Industrial Training to provide an Apprenticeship Programme and on the job training for over 1,000 Guyanese from various institutions.”
He added, “These include the Kuru Kuru Training Centre and would be in the areas of welding and fabrication, fitting and machining, carpentry, plumbing and sheet metal, mechanical, electrical works.”
It must be noted that GNIC has been certified as one of its Masters of Training by the Board of Industrial Training.
