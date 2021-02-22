GMR&SC Drag Championship… Team First Class looking to sweep 13s class

Kaieteur News – First Class Auto Sales and Spares that is one of sponsors of the GMR&SC Drag Championship round one, have announced that they have registered four cars for the Sunday’s anticipated Drag race meet with the intention of being first place in the 13 seconds class.

Principal of the team, Richard Hamid, who got much success during his first Endurance meet earlier in the month after blowing away the competition in the unlimited class, says that he is fairly confident of his machines’ ability, especially after an already impressive start to the year.

Richard’s brother, Reyad, who is also part of Team First Class, was also on fire at the Endurance meet at South Dakota Circuit on February 7th where he triumphed in 2000cc class.

Meanwhile, Group two champion Raymond Seebarran has laid claim to the 15 seconds class in his newly acquired 2003 RX8 with a 13B rotary engine.

Good news for fans who will not be able to watch the event from the venue due to the limited access permitted by the National Covid-19 task force, is that the event will not only be live-streamed via the club’s Facebook page but also on cable provider, Enetworks, which is also a major sponsor of the event.

E1, SKAR TV (Channel 102) as well as Tarzee TV in Bartica, are the channels that will be broadcasting the action.

Other sponsors include AR Jiwanram Printery, Associated Construction Services, BM SOAT Auto Sales, Cyril’s Transportation Services, Homeline Furnishing, Imran Auto Works, KFC, KGM Security, Land Star Drilling Company, MMD Hollow Blocks and Pavers, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Motor Trend Service Centre, Modern Building Solutions, Panko Steel Fabrication, Power Tech Sound Company, Prem’s Electrical, Ready Mix Concrete, Rush Energy Drink, Samaroo Investments Inc., Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. STAG Beer, Trans Pacific Motor Spares & Auto Sales, Truck Master, UNICOM – United Commodities, West Coast Customs Washbay, Windjammer and Castrol Oil.