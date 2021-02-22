Football community mourns the loss of former national footballer; Robert ‘Bobby’ Fernandes

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Leaving a rich legacy in the sporting world, let alone football, former national footballer, Robert ‘Bobby’ Fernandes took his final whistle on Friday night last following a long and determined battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Affectionately known as ‘Bobby’ to his family and friends, Fernandes, born in 1947 attended Saint Stanislaus College and was the last brother of fourteen (14) who all played football but his lifetime aim was to don national colours which he did in 1967 at the age of 20.

Whilst still attending school, Fernandes who was known for his fierce left foot shot although being right handed, represented the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) where he later became President.

The former midfield player’s career lasted for one decade, his international career lasted from 1967 to 1973; he was a reserve player for Guyana when this nation played against English 2nd division club, Hull City.

He was subsequently selected for the Caribbean Team as a defender who did well in the Rest Team. According to Lawrence ‘Sparrow’ Griffith who supplied some information on Bobby’s history, the GFC player was selected to play last back to mark Godfrey Poulis and was convinced that the coaches wanted him to fail.

However, he played and at the end of the game left the ground immediately, never thinking that he would have been selected. But later that night, George Green rapped at Bobby Fernandes’ door to inform him that he had made the West Indies Team at the insistence of the then Captain, Trinidadian, Selwyn Joseph.

Griffith also noted that Bobby’s biggest fan was his father who would always encourage him {Bobby} to quit whenever he was dropped from the national team or when he did not start.

Whenever he took the field as a substitute and was told that, “Bobby you are our last hope,” the assertive Fernandes would reply, “Ya’ll should have start with me then.”

He became one of nine (9) Guyanese players who were selected to represent the Caribbean in his final international match (at age 29) which was an honour for him as he took to the Bourda ground, a crowning moment for him.

Among Fernandes’ teammates were Gerald ‘Beef’ Francisco, Ken Gibbs, Simeon Andrews, Mike Mitchell, Lloyd King and Rudolph ‘Chow’ Hunte. He was always of the view however, that his most important contribution to the sport was as President of the GFC, Guyana’s oldest club.

Also performing duties as Coach, many a player under his charge would have gone on to represent the Golden Jaguars including his son, Chad. Such was his passion for sports that his other children also represented Guyana, notably Nicolette known as the queen of squash, also playing hockey; Robert (player and national Coach) and Chantelle who played squash and hockey as well.

Chantelle, back in 2017 competed and completed the London Marathon for her dad who followed her every step of the race even though confined to his bed. Such a fighter he was, Bobby published three books of short stories, poetry and photography during his confinement.

He leaves to mourn his wife Luana Vieira Fernandes, their seven children along with lots of family and friends. Kaieteur Sport takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to Mrs. Fernandes and family on the passing of a national icon in Robert ‘Bobby’ Fernandes. May his soul rest in peace, and rise in glory.