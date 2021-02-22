First batch of Guyanese diagnostic radiologists graduate via GPHC’s post grad programme

Kaieteur News- Having successfully completed a post graduate programme via the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s Institute of Health Science Education (IHSE), five doctors are leading the way as the country’s first batch of qualified radiologists.

Dr. Angelita Sue, the only female in the batch, along with Dr. Joel Joseph, Dr. Vijai Persaud, Dr. Richie Vyphuis and Dr. Dolwin Ritch were among some 76 medical professionals, who graduated from the IHSE’s postgraduate residency programme, during a virtual ceremony held on Saturday.

The programme which is accredited by the University of Guyana via GPHC saw several doctors and nurses who were also presented with their post-graduate certificates in a number of other studies including surgery, anesthesia, internal medicine, psychiatry, pediatrics, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, family medicine and ne

onatal intensive care.

Speaking to this publication, Dr. Sue, who has been tipped to be Director of the Residency Programme for local radiologists, explained that the practice falls under a branch of medicine that allows medical doctors to specialize in diagnosing and treating injuries and diseases using medical imaging (radiology) procedures (exams/tests) such as X- rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)and ultrasound.

“The difference between a radiologist and other types of medical imaging professionals is that they are doctors who interpret the images and then provide a diagnosis based on clinical presentation of patients,” Dr. Sue said.

Given that this is the first time Guyanese doctors have been trained and qualified to function in the capacity locally, she said they are expected to boost the level of care offered to patients seeking the services of a medical imaging professional.

“We are proud to be the first certified radiologists and to able to serve our very own Guyanese population. We all look forward to further our knowledge even more by sub specializing in various areas such as mammography, interventional radiology and nuerointerventional radiology. [Because] before we were trained, Guyana depended solely on foreign radiologists. As home-bred radiologists, we look forward to advancing healthcare in Guyana with medical imaging,” she added.