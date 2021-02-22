Father who helped Mazaruni escapees charged – Fugitives still to be recaptured

Kaieteur News- Days after he confessed to helping his fugitive son and other inmates who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven, last Tuesday, Ralph Jones has been charged and is expected to make his first court appearance today.

In the meantime, the Joint Services Unit is continuing its man hunt for the four high profile criminals; Imram Ramsaywack, 25, of 7 Adelphi Village, East Coast Demerara; Kenrick Lyte, 44, of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; Samuel Gouveia, 36, of 13 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara; and Rayon Jones, 28, of 121 Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Ralph is the father of Rayon Jones. Last week, he confessed to the police that his son contacted him sometime after they escaped and informed him of his actions.

Kaieteur News had reported that Ralph told the investigators that on Monday last, around 01:00 hrs., the four escapees turned up at his house which is located at Fourth Avenue, Bartica.

Under further interrogation, Ralph reportedly told the police that when his son and the other escapees arrived at his home, he provided them with a change of clothing and collected the clothes that they were wearing. He then dumped them in an alleyway aback his home.

On Thursday last, a patrol of police ranks went to the location where they found a white ‘salt bag,’ which contained the following items: clothing, footwear, deodorant, topes, pillow and pillow-cases, along with a bottle of Red Star rub, a toothbrush and a food bowl.

It was reported that around 07:15 hrs., on Tuesday last, during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division), the ranks on duty discovered

the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with. Further checks were made and it revealed that two bars within the cell were cut.

The matter was then reported to the Officer-in-Charge of Mazaruni Prison, Senior Superintendent (ag) Kofi David. David then ordered a roll call and upon conclusion, the four convicted prisoners who were housed in the Brick Prison were unaccounted for.

As a result of the incident, a Joint Patrol was launched to the outer perimeter of the prison and the ranks have been conducting water, air and land patrol to recapture the four convicts.

As the manhunt continues for the four convicts, the Joint Services is encouraging all law-abiding citizens to report to the nearest police station or call 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650 or 911 should they be seen. All information will be treated with strict confidence.