Unemployed Linden man charged for rape of girl, 10

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old, from the Soesdyke Highway, Linden, was arraigned before Magistrate Esther Sam yesterday, charged with the rape of a child below the age of sixteen.
The accused, Theon Torres, appeared in the Suddie Magistrate Court, where the charge was read to him. The charge alleged that on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Grant Tenecey, Lower Pomeroon River, Torres engaged in sexual penetration with a child below the age of sixteen.
The accused was not represented by an attorney, but told the court that he knows the victim through her mother, who he presently shares a common-law relationship with. The prosecution objected to bail out of concern that the accused might interfere with the witness.
Magistrate Esther Sam, on the other hand, said that there is no evidence that reflects the accused’s intention to tamper with the witness. Bail was set to the tune of $150,000 under the condition that the accused stays 100 ft. away from the witness. The matter has been adjourned until March 22, 2021.
