Missing Belle West man found dead in septic tank

Kaieteur News – A man who was not heard from or seen by his friends since celebrating his birthday with them on Tuesday evening, was yesterday found dead in his septic tank.

Speaking with Region Three police last evening, Kaieteur News was told that the now dead man goes by the name of Anthony and resided in a wooden house within the Belle West Community located on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).

The man’s body was discovered in the morning hours after his neighbours who were alerted by a foul stench emanating from his yard. With news circulating that Anthony has not been answering calls or seen since Tuesday, the neighbours were prompted to follow their noses into his yard.

It did not take long when they stumbled upon the decomposing corpse wrapped in a sheet and lying in the septic tank. The police were summoned and crime scene experts along with other investigators arrived shortly after to commence investigations. The body was retrieved by undertakers and after the experts did the necessary observations transported the body to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour.

Detectives did the necessary inquiries and learnt that Anthony’s friends had been searching for him since Wednesday. According to other sources, he had celebrated his birthday with them the previous day and went home. The subsequent day however, when they tried to contact him he was unreachable.

His whereabouts were not known since then. Detectives also learnt that Anthony occupied the house with another individual. That individual too has not been seen since Anthony’s disappearance.