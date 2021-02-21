Man shoots nieghbour for talking his name

Kaieteur News – A Plaisance man yesterday shot his nieghbour twice for reportedly talking his name with a woman.

Nursing gunshot wounds to his abdomen is Keith Johnson, 32, an electrician of Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police, Johnson was shot around 08:00Hrs during a confrontation with his neighbour and former best friend, age 26.

Johnson, reported investigators, had stepped out his yard and was about to head to work when his alleged shooter approached him armed with .32 caliber revolver.

The suspect began accusing Johnson of gossiping his name with a woman. The two ended up in a heated argument over the accusations.

Police were told that as the argument intensified, Johnson’s brothers rushed out to make peace, but the suspect drew his weapon and shot Johnson twice to his left side abdomen before running away.

An injured Johnson was then taken by one of his brothers to a bus stop in order to find transportation.

While doing so, police were summoned and arrived promptly to take Johnson to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

There he was admitted by doctors and underwent emergency surgery to extract the bullets. Cops have since been told that he is recovering and is currently in a stable condition.

Meanwhile ranks are on the look-out for Johnson’s shooter.

So far investigators have learnt that Johnson and his shooter had been best friends in the past but their friendship ended abruptly after they were both shot in October last year by men on a motorcycle.

It is believed that the friendship might have turned sour because the suspect suspected that Johnson was betraying him.