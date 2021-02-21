Latest update February 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Government eye too fat!

Feb 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government up to its old tricks. It has launched yet another foray against de cricket board. It get a court decision and it hustle through elections fuh Demerara. It even rushing through elections dis week fuh de Board. Dat is PPP/C idea of democracy.
With all de talk about democracy, yuh woulda think dat young battalions would have at least tried to ensure dat de elections was free by trying to get all the sub associations of Demerara on board. But dat was not to be since dem claim two of dem associations nah submit names of dem delegates to de court.
Dem boys nah understand why de reporters talking about court-managed process. Dem boys nah know court ga get involved in any election process, because of de separation of powers. Dem know about court-mandated process.
De new president signal de dawn of new era. But dem boys think is de dusk of darkness instead. Is sheer power struggling going on in cricket and is de government to blame. Dem gat dem eyes pun controlling de West Indies Cricket Board so dat dem gan create dem own franchise and milk mo money dan de CPL. Is lang now dem trying fuh seize control of local cricket.
Dem boys wan advise dem local players fuh go to Trinidad and dem small islands and play deh, because cricket in Guyana going down de drain. Is too much politics in de game and de government gan mek a mess of cricket, an all because dem eye too fat.
Talk half and wait fuh mo court case.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

BCB/Lewison General Store 2020, U-15 Final Rampertab Ramnauth leads Port Mourant past Albion by 30 runs

BCB/Lewison General Store 2020, U-15 Final Rampertab Ramnauth leads...

Feb 21, 2021

By Franklin Wilson in Berbice Kaieteur News – A quality and responsible all-round performance with bat and ball by West Indies Under-15 player and Captain of the Port Mourant Cricket Club team,...
Read More
CG Insurance Super50 Cup Khan’s 5-32, Mohammed (82), Bravo (58) spurs Red force 6-wkt win

CG Insurance Super50 Cup Khan’s 5-32, Mohammed...

Feb 21, 2021

P and P Insurance, Crown Mining back GSCL Inc President’s Cup

P and P Insurance, Crown Mining back GSCL Inc...

Feb 21, 2021

ECB clarifies non-participation in female Inter-County tourney

ECB clarifies non-participation in female...

Feb 21, 2021

GFF president urges all stakeholders to make a stand against unauthorised football events

GFF president urges all stakeholders to make a...

Feb 21, 2021

GFF issues provisional suspensions after reports of unauthorised competition at Buxton

GFF issues provisional suspensions after reports...

Feb 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]