Government eye too fat!

Latest update February 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De government up to its old tricks. It has launched yet another foray against de cricket board. It get a court decision and it hustle through elections fuh Demerara. It even rushing through elections dis week fuh de Board. Dat is PPP/C idea of democracy.
With all de talk about democracy, yuh woulda think dat young battalions would have at least tried to ensure dat de elections was free by trying to get all the sub associations of Demerara on board. But dat was not to be since dem claim two of dem associations nah submit names of dem delegates to de court.
Dem boys nah understand why de reporters talking about court-managed process. Dem boys nah know court ga get involved in any election process, because of de separation of powers. Dem know about court-mandated process.
De new president signal de dawn of new era. But dem boys think is de dusk of darkness instead. Is sheer power struggling going on in cricket and is de government to blame. Dem gat dem eyes pun controlling de West Indies Cricket Board so dat dem gan create dem own franchise and milk mo money dan de CPL. Is lang now dem trying fuh seize control of local cricket.
Dem boys wan advise dem local players fuh go to Trinidad and dem small islands and play deh, because cricket in Guyana going down de drain. Is too much politics in de game and de government gan mek a mess of cricket, an all because dem eye too fat.
Talk half and wait fuh mo court case.
