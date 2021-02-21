GNBS – ENSURING QUALITY ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS TO SAFEGUARD LIVES AND PROPERTIES

Kaieteur News – Electrical fires are responsible for the destruction of many properties every year causing death, injuries and losses of assets valuing millions of dollars. Just last weekend, five buildings were destroyed by fire in Georgetown; the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has already ruled that two were as a result of an electrical issue.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as of February 01, 2020, commenced the monitoring of several electrical equipment and fittings based on the requirements of thirty-one mandatory national standards, which aim to protect consumers. Therefore, persons must ensure the electrical items purchased from wholesalers and retailers are labelled and packaged properly.

This week, we will look at the GYS 551:2019 –Safety for power outlets. This National Standard addresses the installation and use of a power outlet, which may contain attachment plug receptacles, circuit breakers, fuse holders, fused switches, and facilities for watt-hour meters, and provisions for field-installed circuit breakers or switches and fuses.

The Standard also governs the installation of electrical fittings including spacings between outlets, the need for non-metallic enclosures, connections for wiring systems, wiring devices, and insulating material to safeguard against accidents and fires.

These products are monitored by the Bureau are flagged for examination at the time of importation. During inspections, which are done at the ports of entry or sale outlets, Inspectors of the GNBS check for the Manufacturer’s Name/Trademark, Country of origin, Voltage ratings, Class of fuse, Short circuit current rating and certification marks.

Importers and dealers of these products are required to obtain the relevant Standards and aggressively take steps to ensure their products meet the respective requirements. Products, which are damaged or substandard, are rejected by the GNBS.

The GNBS also monitors Decorative Lighting Products, Lamp Holders, Armored Cables, Panel Board, Knife Switches, Conduit, Tubing, and Cable Fittings, Surge Protective Devices, Molded-Case Circuit Breakers, Molded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures, Cord Sets and Power- Supply Cords, Thermoset- Insulated Wires and Cables, Attachment Plugs and Receptacles, Dry-Type General Purpose and Power Transformers.

Importers and dealers are reminded to register with the GNBS, submit samples of new products for approval before the importation to avoid sub-standard products and rejection; and to ensure Inspectors of the GNBS examine consignments of commodities before clearance and sale in the country.

To ensure that products imported are for the purpose intended and are safe for use, Importers should purchase from sources that issue warranties that could be easily passed on to consumers.

In addition, brochures, instruction manuals, leaflets, etc., which are associated with products, should be written in English Language and accompany the product at the time of sale.

Further, imported products should bear a national or international certification mark from a Regulatory Body in the country of origin, or a certificate of quality compliance should be submitted to the GNBS to verify the quality of the product imported.

Importers are urged to check their products received to ensure conformance to the quality specification and to detect any deterioration in quality or other damages during storage and transportation. Also, importers should address complaints received from customers regarding products purchased.

Copies of the various Standards for Electrical Products can be purchased from the GNBS Head Office at Exhibition Site, Sophia.

For further information, visit our website: www.gnbsgy.org, call 219-0062, 219-0065, 219-0066 or send a WhatsApp message to +592- 692- 4627.