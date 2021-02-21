Latest update February 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Barbados-bound woman found with cocaine in vagina

Feb 21, 2021 News

The parcel containing the cocaine (left) and the outgoing passenger busted with the cocaine Tamira Melville (right).

Kaieteur News – Suspicious movements by an outgoing female passenger, yesterday, at the Eugene Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), led to her being busted with a quantity of suspected cocaine.
According to what Kaieteur News was told by its sources, the passenger is identified as 23 years old, Tamira Melville.
A police report revealed that Melville was about to check-in around 11:00 hrs. on a Barbados-bound flight, when she was observed to be acting suspiciously.
As a result, the law enforcement officers intercepted her and decided to carry out a full body search. Officers discovered that the woman had inserted a package with the narcotic wrapped in condoms up her vagina.
She was subsequently detained and questioned. Melville, during the interrogation reportedly told the officers that she had also ingested 73 pellets filled with cocaine. The officers then cautioned and arrested Melville before transporting her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for a further check-up.

