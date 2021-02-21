Bandit interrupts virtual class to rob Sophia student

Latest update February 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Bandits on Friday interrupted a student’s virtual classroom session and robbed him at gunpoint.
Police have identified the student only as a 19-year-old, male resident, of A-field, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
The young man was attacked by the two men armed with a gun around 13:00 hrs. while he was participating in a virtual classroom session.
He told cops that he was at the time sitting in his kitchen, when the gunmen barged in his home and walked up to him.
He detailed that they held him at gunpoint and told him to stay quiet. One of the bandits then proceeded around the entire house where they stole cellphones, an undisclosed amount of cash and a total of $430,000 worth in gold jewellery, before escaping.
The matter was subsequently reported and police headed to the area to investigate. So far, detectives have questioned several individuals and also obtained camera footage from the area.
Feb 21, 2021By Franklin Wilson in Berbice Kaieteur News – A quality and responsible all-round performance with bat and ball by West Indies Under-15 player and Captain of the Port Mourant Cricket Club team,...
Feb 21, 2021
Feb 21, 2021
Feb 21, 2021
Feb 21, 2021
Feb 21, 2021
Kaieteur News – For decades now, there have been publications in the print media about former government minister and... more
Kaieteur News Texas is where the headquarters of ExxonMobil is located. But all the oil which is produced in that state could... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]