Bandit interrupts virtual class to rob Sophia student

Kaieteur News – Bandits on Friday interrupted a student’s virtual classroom session and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police have identified the student only as a 19-year-old, male resident, of A-field, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The young man was attacked by the two men armed with a gun around 13:00 hrs. while he was participating in a virtual classroom session.

He told cops that he was at the time sitting in his kitchen, when the gunmen barged in his home and walked up to him.

He detailed that they held him at gunpoint and told him to stay quiet. One of the bandits then proceeded around the entire house where they stole cellphones, an undisclosed amount of cash and a total of $430,000 worth in gold jewellery, before escaping.

The matter was subsequently reported and police headed to the area to investigate. So far, detectives have questioned several individuals and also obtained camera footage from the area.