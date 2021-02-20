Govt. proposes increase of Guyanese in management, technical positions over 5 to 10 yrs

Kaieteur News – Understanding the draft local content policy (Pt 3)

To ensure maximum participation of Guyanese in the oil and gas industry, the government has proposed in the draft Local Content Policy that there be a sliding scale of targets for oil companies.

The chart below shows the extent to which the administration wants to see Guyanese participate in various positions for the oil operations.