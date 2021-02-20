UG graduation for 2500 students kicks off next month

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana is poised to graduate 2500 students between March 19 and 27.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the tertiary institution stated that 2500 students will graduate in over 50 different disciplines in a series of online graduation events, which began yesterday. “…At the end of March 2021, those attending will be part of a number of historic firsts – including the first cohort of UG’s trained PhDs from the Doctorate in Biodiversity programme,” UG notified.

In total, there will be four virtual graduation ceremonies for students who have completed the requirements for Academic Year 2019/2020. It was stated that the graduands will be grouped according to their disciplines and for the first time, UG will combine graduands from all the campuses across the country.

The statement also noted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of prospective graduands this year is set to break last year’s graduation record of 2133 by 367 or 17 percent.

Further, UG noted the need to conduct business in a safe mode given the COVID-19 conditions. In light of this, the graduands will participate through a virtual march of graduate portraits, which will be taken in advance through a live online interface. “Logistics and details will be shared directly with prospective graduands via UG’s internal Students Record Management Systems (SRMS) and official graduation website @ https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2020,” the university said.

The approved lists of prospective graduands will be made available through Faculties’ official websites from March 1, 2021.

UG highlighted that it has graduated over 50,000 graduates in its 58 years of existence many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels nationally and internationally.

The University is also anticipating a record number of attendees this year due to the online nature of the events, as there will be no limit to the number of invitees a graduand may bring along.

Invitations with links to all events will be sent out on March 5, 2021.