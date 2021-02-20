Street vending to be regularized in Georgetown

Latest update February 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Thursday, declared that it will be regularizing all street vending activities throughout the city.
This was announced by the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, during a meeting held with street vendors in the compound of City Hall. This meeting was held under the theme ‘Keeping vending neat, clean and organized.’
With his aim of having vending regularized, the Mayor said that “there is a mobile policy before the Council, and a vending policy. So we are moving forward to get that policy approved by the Council so that we can start to regularize vendors and organize them in the right way.” He added that hopefully, this can be concluded before the end of second quarter.
When the policies are approved, vendors will be registered and given a vendor’s identification card, which will carry the number of their adequate spot. In addition to this, the Mayor noted that vending will be done in different zones so as to ease the traffic congestion around in the city.
The Mayor also told the gathering of vendors that even though they have him on their side, it does not mean that they can go out there and do as they feel. He urged them to adhere to the laws that govern the city.
He also asked that vendors, specifically food vendors, to have their rightful documentation when it comes to handling food. The Mayor made mention of the recent inspection exercise that was conducted around the city, while adding that several food vendors were instructed to close their operations because they failed to provide their food handler’s certificate.
In closing, the Mayor encouraged the vendors to keep their surroundings clean and abide by the COVID-19 measures outlined.
