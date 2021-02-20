Roraima Airways supports GSCL Inc President’s Cup

Latest update February 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Roraima Airways of Bel Air has thrown their support behind the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc for the hosting of the inaugural President’s Cup which is set for March 5 to 7.
The entity’s Reservations Manager Jilleon Chase yesterday presented two complimentary tickets to Kaieteur Falls to Secretary of GSCL Inc Telesha Ousman Yamin at their Bel Air office. Jilleon said they are happy to be part of the competition and wished the teams well. She added that cricket is a unifying influence and the company is happy to give back to the community. She pledged their continued support. Ousman Yamin thanked the entity for their backing, adding that they hope to make it an annual event. She reminded that teams have until Sunday to deposit their refundable $60,000 so as confirm their participation.
The three-day tournament which is organized jointly by the Honourable Counsel of Guyana to Florida, Ramzan Roshanalli and the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Incorporated (GSCL) was launched on Sunday February 7 at the Everest Cricket Club banquet hall with Guyana’s President, His Excellency Dr. Ifraan Ali delivering the feature address and officially committing to the mega tournament.
The inaugural President’s T20 Softball tournament will be played in three categories; Open (All ages), Masters (over-40 years old) and Legends (over-50 years old) at venues in and around Georgetown. (Zaheer Mohamed)
