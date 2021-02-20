Men granted bail on separate illegal firearm charges

Latest update February 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two men appeared yesterday in court to answer to separate firearm related charges and were both placed on bail.
The defendants, Derrick Norton, and Danny Rajkumar, 30, a vendor of Lot 28 School Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, both appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. Norton denied both charges that were read to him.
The first charge alleged that on February 11, 2021, at Princess Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession an illegal firearm when he is not a licensed firearm holder. The latter charge stated that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession, matching ammunitions when he is not a licensed firearm holder.
According to the facts of the charge, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) viewed Government CCTV footage; and they observed Norton with a black side bag while in the company of others at a funeral.
The court heard that Norton placed the bag on a motorcycle and the bag was later picked up by an identifiable female. After viewing the footage, the ranks went to the area and retrieved the bag from the female.
Norton was later arrested, and subsequently charged. Senior Magistrate Daly granted him bail in the sum of $100,000, on each charge and the matter was adjourned to April 9, 2021.
Moreover, Rajkumar was arrested on Monday last, for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm. He denied the charge that was read to him. The charge stated that on February 15, 2021, at Takubo Road, Tucville, Georgetown, he had in his possession one black silver .32 Taurus Pistol when he is not a licensed firearm holder.
Senior Magistrate Daly granted Rajkumar bail in the sum of $150,000, and the matter was adjourned to April 23, 2021, for statements.
Feb 20, 2021Jamaica Scorpions defeated the Leeward Hurricanes by 6 runs on the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua in latest action of the Regional CG...
Feb 20, 2021
Feb 20, 2021
Feb 20, 2021
Feb 20, 2021
Feb 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – There has been a steady flow of resignations from the apex of the Alliance For Change (AFC). Each statement... more
Kaieteur News – The Leader of the Opposition knows full well that the government cannot announce an increase for public... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti – a country to which all other countries that suffered slavery are deeply... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com