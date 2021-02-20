Men granted bail on separate illegal firearm charges

Kaieteur News – Two men appeared yesterday in court to answer to separate firearm related charges and were both placed on bail.

The defendants, Derrick Norton, and Danny Rajkumar, 30, a vendor of Lot 28 School Street, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, both appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. Norton denied both charges that were read to him.

The first charge alleged that on February 11, 2021, at Princess Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession an illegal firearm when he is not a licensed firearm holder. The latter charge stated that on the same date and at the same location, he had in his possession, matching ammunitions when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

According to the facts of the charge, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) viewed Government CCTV footage; and they observed Norton with a black side bag while in the company of others at a funeral.

The court heard that Norton placed the bag on a motorcycle and the bag was later picked up by an identifiable female. After viewing the footage, the ranks went to the area and retrieved the bag from the female.

Norton was later arrested, and subsequently charged. Senior Magistrate Daly granted him bail in the sum of $100,000, on each charge and the matter was adjourned to April 9, 2021.

Moreover, Rajkumar was arrested on Monday last, for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm. He denied the charge that was read to him. The charge stated that on February 15, 2021, at Takubo Road, Tucville, Georgetown, he had in his possession one black silver .32 Taurus Pistol when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

Senior Magistrate Daly granted Rajkumar bail in the sum of $150,000, and the matter was adjourned to April 23, 2021, for statements.