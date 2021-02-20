Khaliludeen and Company supports Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup

Khaliludeen and Company, Accounting, Tax Consultation and Management Information systems of lot 5 Robb Street and Avenue of the Republic has supported the Mahaica Softball Cricket Cup for teams in the Mahaica area and the wider regions.

Manager of the entity Renu Walli recently presented the sponsorship cheque to President of Strathavon All Star Sports and Cultural Club, Fazal Khan who is part of the organising committee. Walli said she is looking forward to a successful competition, while Khan expressed gratitude for the support.

The knockout competition is set for Sunday 7th March 2020 at the Strathavon Sports Club Ground from 09:00hrs.

The aim of the competition is to get local cricketers and young people returning to sports after almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the organisers, the event will see more development being done at the club and youths will get more involved in positive things and be a part of a healthy lifestyle.

According to the organisers, over $200,000 in cash and trophies will be up for grabs and interested teams can contact the competition coordinators Mr. Gobindram Hemraj (Randy) on 643-3319 or Mr. Jermaine Persaud on 644-8172 for registration. According to the organisers a limited number of teams will be accepted to take part in this the first Mahaica Softball Cup and the competition.

The competition will be played under strict COVID-19 guidelines.