Jamaica Scorpions beat Leeward Hurricanes by 6 runs on DLS method

Feb 20, 2021 Sports

Derval Green makes great save which led to a key run out during the action.

Jamaica Scorpions defeated the Leeward Hurricanes by 6 runs on the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua in latest action of the Regional CG Insurance Super50 Cup.
Batting first Jamaica complied 220 all out in 48.5 of their 50-overs. Fabian Allen 44, man-of-the-match Jeavor Royal 38, Rovman Powell 29 and Paul Palmer 23 helped pad the innings following a steady fall of wickets during the innings. Ashmead Nedd led the bowling effort with 3-23, Quinton Boatswain 2-35 and Terrence Ward 2-54 were among the wickets.
Set 221 to win and following interruption for rain, the Hurricanes could only manage 187-8 in 43 overs to lose by 6 runs on the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method.
Nitish Kumar with 51 and Devon Thomas 49 fought in a valiant effort in the run chase. Jamie Merchant 3-44 and Jeavor Royal 2-31 led the Scorpions to their eventual victory.
The tournament continues today with a big clash between Guyana Jaguars and Trinidad Red Force at the Coolidge Ground from 1:30pm.

 

