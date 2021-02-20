Jai Hind CC Masters T20 Cup sponsored by Permaul Trading set for Tuesday

Latest update February 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 20, 2021 Sports
The Jai Hind Cricket Club of Albion, Corentyne, Berbice collected sponsorship for their inaugural Mash Masters T20 Cup cricket scheduled for February 23 (Mash Day) 2021.
The tournament will involve Jai Hind Jaguars Masters, West Berbice Masters, West Demerara Masters and Strahavon Masters.
The teams will compete for a first prize of $100,000,while the Runners-up collect $25,000 and a trophy and Man-of-the-Match in the finals, all sponsored by Permaul Trading of Albion.
Proceeds from the Event will go towards further development of the venue.
The Government recently handed over floodlights and funds to assist in constructing of Fences.
At a simple Ceremony held recently, Albert Khan and former Berbice Cricket Board executive Romesh Munna who is on vacation, said they are pleased with the work of the club which has transformed the venue into one of the best in Berbice. They both promised continued support as it becomes necessary.
In response, Rajin Moonsammy, Captain of the Jai Hind CC thanked the sponsors for coming on Board without hesitation and promised to make the tournament an annual one.
He also mentioned that it will be well organised and mileage will be given to all sponsors.
