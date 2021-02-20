GNBS launches third NQA programme

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) yesterday launched its third National Quality Awards (NQA) programme to recognize businesses for their commitment to quality systems and best practices.

In a press statement, the GNBS said that the NQA, which is set for October 2021 as a part of National Quality Week, will be another opportunity for businesses to demonstrate that they are meeting quality requirements in the delivery of goods and services to consumers.

The Bureau said that the NQA provides a comprehensive assessment of businesses while adding that it also enhances the quality and competitiveness of the products and services offered. It said too that the NQA fosters greater consumer confidence and satisfaction.

According to the GNBS, there are four categories of businesses, which can participate in the awards. These are businesses in manufacturing; financial, tourism and hospitality, professional services and other services; small businesses and those in agro-processing. The GNBS specified that a small business according to the NQA criteria is classified as any business with 25 or fewer employees, earning $60M or less in revenue and is the owner of assets valuing $20M or less.

Further, it was stated that in the NQA, agro-processors are differentiated from other small businesses and placed in a separate category to promote and recognize quality in these businesses. The eligible participants are those involved in the small-scale production of agro-processed products like jams and jellies, sauces, fruit mixes, salted fish and seafood, juices, packaged eggs, local sweets, chips and others.

“All businesses must also possess at least one of the following or have it in place by the close of the application period: Documented Standard Operating Procedures, Quality Manual/Policy Manual or Best Practices Manual,” GNBS noted.

The application process to participate in the NQA is free of cost. In addition to a completed application form, applicants are required to submit a copy of valid business registration from the Deeds Registry, valid tax compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority, and Valid National Insurance compliance from the National Insurance Scheme.

An assessment of each participating business will be conducted to arrive at the winners who will be awarded at the ceremony in October. The application deadline is March 31.