Dominoes action set for Pouderoyen Wash Bay on Tuesday

Mark Wiltshire in association with Raymond Williams will be hosting a four-game dominoes competition on Tuesday at Pouderoyen Wash Bay.

Entrance fee is $15,000, but any team that is registered before 13:30hrs on playing day will only pay $12,000, while $60,000 will be added the prizes. The best female player will take home $5,000 and man of the man in the final will received $5,000. All covid measures will be observed.

Meanwhile, Secrets bar of Pourderoyen has sponsored the first place trophy. Interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.

Double six-time is 14:30hrs.