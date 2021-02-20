Businessman shot, robbed at Eccles traffic light

Kaieteur News A businessman was on Thursday night shot and robbed when he stopped at the traffic light at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Nandkumar Bahadur, the owner of Kumar Varieties Store of De Willem Public Road.

A police report noted that around 18:00hrs, Bahadur and with his porter were heading home but were forced to stop momentarily in the thick of the traffic at the Eccles Public Road due to a red light. While there, two unidentifiable males armed with a gun rode up besides his motor vehicle and stopped near the driver’s side.

The pillion rider then pointed a gun at Bahadur and demanded that he hand over his money. The report stated that before Bahadur handed over the money, the bandit discharged a round which struck him to his thigh.

Bahadur then handed over his haversack which contained $500,000, and other personal documents to the bandits who then made good their escape.

The matter was reported and the driver was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was seen by a doctor and admitted to the hospital. His condition is listed as stable but serious.

The investigation into the alleged robbery under arms committed on Bahadur is ongoing.