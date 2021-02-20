Latest update February 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyanese celebrating petrol cost reduction

Feb 20, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Wild celebrations are taking place in Guyana, a backwater state located on the Atlantic Coast of South America. CNN understands that these celebrations have erupted following an announcement by the long-talking Minister of Finance, announcing a $10 reduction in the price of petrol from $180 per litre to $170 dollars per litre.
The Minister of Finance is being mobbed by enthusiastic crowds. Our television cameras can hardly make him out, so surrounded is he by enthusiastic Guyanese who are celebrating this reduction in the price of gasoline of less than 5 US cents per litre. The Minister’s head could hardly be seen amidst the throng of supporters who are eager to shake his hands for the concern he is showing to the travelling public.
One taxi driver, to whom we spoke to welcome the reduction, is saying that he will save at least US$1 per day, enough to purchase a quarter litre of soda. Another said that he likes to suck mints and chew gum while driving and the reduction will allow him to put an additional five mints and five chewing gums.
One opposition politician, however, claims that the reduction is vacuous and meaningless and reflects the disarray in which the government finds itself. He said the reduction will do nothing for that pilot who is asleep in the cockpit while the landing wheel of his plane is broken and is losing altitude.
CNN caught up with Kaieteur News’ publisher, Glenn Lall, for a comment. He said that no Guyanese should be paying for gasoline and that the only persons who will benefit are those who have been handed the Kaieteur and Canje blocks.
In response to the criticism, a government spokesperson would only say that the reduction represent local content benefits, which will amount to billions of dollars.
Meanwhile, the prices of vegetables continue to quadruple in the country’s markets
Talk half and wait fuh de gasoline price to rise further next month!

s seh

