19 new COVID-19 infections recorded

Feb 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard update which increases the case toll to 8,357. Of the new cases, Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) recorded the majority with 11 new infections. Regions One, Two, Five and Six were the only regions recording no new cases.
The dashboard also shows that nine patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 12 in institutional quarantine, 42 in institutional isolation and 463 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,654 persons have recovered to date with 11 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 189 deaths.

 

