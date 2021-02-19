Woman jailed for assault, obscene Facebook post of former lover

Kaieteur News – A woman was on Tuesday last, was found guilty of assaulting and making an obscene Facebook post about her former lover.

The woman, Roshanna Hunte, of Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, made her appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate, Dylon Bess.

Hunte was charged last year and on her first court appearance, she denied the charges that were read to her. The first charge stated that on June 22, 2020, at Bourda, Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Nicola Hopkinson, so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

The latter charge stated that between June 22, and June 25, 2020, at Waterloo Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Hunte used a computer system, to publish electronic data of Hopkinson that was obscene, vulgar, profane, lewd, lascivious or indecent with intent to humiliate, harass or cause substantial emotional distress to her.

On Tuesday, when the matter was called, Magistrate Bess, ruled that the prosecution provided sufficient evidence against Hunte and as such, he finds her guilty of the offences charged for.

Magistrate Bess then sentenced Hunte to nine months imprisonment for the assault charge and three years imprisonment along with a $5M fine for the obscene Facebook post.

The two women first met at an apartment building located at Lot 182 Waterloo Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, since they are both tenants. The women eventually got close and formed an intimate relationship.

According to the facts of the charge, Hunte had a roommate who she would constantly have arguments with. The roommate was known to Hopkinson, who would often intervene between Hunte and her roommate when they argue.

Sometime later, Hunte’s roommate moved out and went to live with Hopkinson. The two women reportedly became intimate.

According to reports, on June 22, 2020, Hopkinson and her roommate were heading to Bourda market when they were confronted by Hunte. An argument subsequently ensued between Hopkinson and Hunte.

As the argument escalated Hopkinson, used a glass bottle and hit Hunte in her head, and bit her above her left eye. A fight then ensued between the two women.

On June 23, 2020, Hopkinson’s was informed by her roommate that Hunte uploaded several pictures of them along with derogatory remarks on Facebook.

Hopkinson visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, and made a report. An investigation was launched and both Hunte and Hopkinson were charged.

Hunte was charged with assault and for her Facebook post while, Hopkinson, was charged with unlawfully assaulting Hunte. Hopkinson was found guilty of the offence and she was fined $20,000.