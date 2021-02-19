Wife defends self by stabbing husband with his own knife

Latest update February 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A woman, on Wednesday night, stabbed her husband to his chest with the same kitchen knife he used to threaten to kill her with, in a bid to protect herself.
Stacy Johnson, 32, who is employed at Churches’ Chicken in Linden and her husband, Sean Johnson, 29, are both nursing wounds about their bodies after inflicting injuries to each other at around 21:00 hrs. at Block 22, Wismar, Linden.
Kaieteur News understands that the couple was home at the time when an argument erupted between them, which turned violent. According to reports, the heated argument first started after Johnson questioned his wife about her whereabouts for the entire day (Wednesday). This publication was made to understand that on the day of the incident, the woman was at work during the course of the day. The argument further led to the 29-year-old arming himself with a knife and placing it to Stacy’s neck, threatening to kill her. After placing the knife on the kitchen counter, the 32-year-old then armed herself with the same knife and allegedly stabbed her husband once to his body. The man then ventured into his living room and this time, armed himself with a cutlass and reportedly dealt Stacy several “broad side” about her body, which caused her to receive a chop wound to her right index finger.
They were both taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were seen and examined by a doctor. Stacy was treated and sent away but was later placed in custody. Johnson was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he had emergency surgery for a punctured lung. Both weapons were lodged by the Police as they continue their investigations.
