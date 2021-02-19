Latest update February 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Two nabbed with illegal gun in Diamond

Feb 19, 2021 News

The Taurus pistol found in possession of the men.

Kaieteur News – Two men are now in hot water, after they were on Tuesday caught with an illegal firearm and six live matching rounds at a house located at Eight Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Police ranks had received a tip off and swooped down on the location where they found the weapon, Taurus 9MM pistol, in the possession of one of the men. They were both arrested and taken into custody awaiting charges.

