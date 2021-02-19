Third suspect wanted for former priest’s murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for the third suspect in relation to the murder of former priest, George Chuck-A-Sang.

Wanted by the police is Orlando Orin Ormando Richards, 21, of Gibraltar Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News had reported that Chuck-A-Sang was murdered between December 18, 2020, and December 21, 2020, at St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, Hadfield and Vlissengen Roads, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Orlando Orin Ormando Richards is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

On Wednesday last, Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, remanded Rawle McPherson, 45, of Victoria, East Coast Demerara, and Mohanie Mohabir, 43, of Corentyne, Berbice, when they appeared before her in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the murder of Chuck-a-Sang.

According to reports, on Friday, December 18, 2020, around 08:00 hrs., Chuck-A-Sang’s daughter, Renata Chuck-A-Sang, last spoke to her father via telephone. On Monday, December 21, 2020, around 15:00 hrs., Chuck-A-Sang’s partially decomposed body, clad in his underwear with multiple stab wounds was discovered by his daughter and current priest, Monsell Alves.

For more than a month, the police investigators have been trying to make contact with the suspects but all efforts have proven futile. Recently, the police acting on information received were able to apprehend McPherson and Mohabir and a wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for the third suspect, Richards.