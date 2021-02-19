Ruimveldt traffic dept. conduct random breathalyzer tests in bid to reduce road accidents

Kaieteur News – The traffic department of the Ruimveldt Police Station has decided that it is time to reduce road accidents in its district by conducting random breathalyzer tests.

One such exercise was conducted yesterday in the afternoon hours and spear-headed by Cadet Officer Stephen Harris along with Sergeant Rolex Scott and Corporal Benjamin Dufu.

The operation was conducted along Saffon Street in the vicinity of the police station.

Tipped off about the exercise, Kaieteur News dropped by just in time to witness, Corporal Dufu pulling over a minibus.

He approached the driver, greeted him politely and then asked that he (the driver) corporate with officers in taking a breathalyzer test.

The driver complied and followed Dufu into the station’s compound where he was directed to Sergeant Scott who conducted the test. Harris stood by with his pen and notepad, noting the necessary information required for his report.

That driver successfully passed the test and was permitted to return to his bus and leave.

Dufu told this newspaper that this was the third exercise conducted for the week so far.

Harris added that so far the three exercises have resulted in six drivers being arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Questioned about the purpose of the operation, Dufu responded that the reason behind the random breathalyzer testing is to significantly reduce the number of road accidents caused by drunk driving.

It is quite evident, he continued, that drunk driving is a major contributor to serious and fatal accidents, not only in his district but also in other police districts across the coast.

Kaieteur News had reported back in 2019 that drunk driving and speeding accounted for at least 90% of all road deaths recorded that year,

It was also highlighted by Traffic Chief, Ramesh Ashram, during a press conference held in November of last year that his department up to that date had charged at least 786 persons for drunk driving in 2020 alone.