Man wanted for fraud

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for Ryan Ferreira, 63, also known as ‘Herbert’, of Lot 16 D’urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The bulletin stated that Ferreira is wanted by the Police for questioning in relation to the forging of documents with intent to defraud the public and demanding property upon a forged instrument, which was committed on April 2, 2020.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ryan Ferreira, also known as ‘Herbert’; is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.