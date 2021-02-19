La Grange murder mastermind recaptured

– was active on social media while on the run

Kaieteur News – It took police nearly three months to successfully recapture the alleged mastermind in the murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, but Jankie Tapsie, was recaptured on Wednesday in Suriname by the Surinamese lawmen. She was subsequently handed over, for a second time, to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who took her into custody, as investigations continue.

Even as the hunt was on to recapture her, Kaieteur News had received reports that Tapsie was seen active on Facebook. Just days after her escape, Kaieteur News was told that she was reportedly tagged in a photo on November 26 celebrating her birthday. She was also seen active a few times after and had recently changed a profile picture in January of this year. The source had detailed too that Tapsie was using two profiles. The names of the profiles were Samantha Khan and Samantha DeSouza.

Ramjit, was found dead in her home located along Old Road, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). An autopsy conducted on her body revealed that she was strangled to death. Tapsie was previously nabbed in Suriname on November 18 last year, along with an alleged accomplice, Rishiram Singh (currently on remand) popularly known as ‘Shane,’ of D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Kitty.

They were both handed over by Suriname authorities to GPF ranks at the Springlands Police Station in Berbice. However, while in police custody at the station that same day Tapsie somehow managed to escape from a toilet and had been on the run since then.

Ramjit’s family members had raised questions as to how she was able slip out of police hands so easily. In this regard, they had noted that Springlands Police Station does not only include police officers, but also Special Constables and community police ranks. There are also three police ranks that guard the gate.

GPF’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) had also carried out an investigation into her escape, but those findings are yet to be revealed.

Prior to this information, this media house had also been informed that Tapsie was spotted once in Corriverton and had returned to Suriname to hide from authorities.

Cops believe that she was the one who had planned and orchestrated Ramjit’s murder. Detectives had managed to obtain video footage, which showed a car pulling up in front of Ramjit’s house during the time they suspect she was killed.

They also believe the motive was robbery. As the investigation had unfolded, they had managed to nab a juvenile, 16, who confessed to participating in the heinous crime. He was subsequently charged and remanded to prison. Not long after, they received intelligence information that the other suspects involved were hiding out in neighbouring Suriname.