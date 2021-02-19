Health Ministry reports 25 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update February 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, reported 25 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard update, which increases the case toll to 8,338. The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 14 in institutional quarantine, 45 in institutional isolation and 468 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,629 persons have recovered to date with 110 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 189 deaths.
