Handyman who grabbed goods as payment for outstanding wages, sentenced to community service

Kaieteur News – A handyman on Wednesday landed in court after he was charged for stealing over $143,000 in goods from a man that he worked for, as ‘payment’ for outstanding wages.

The defendant, Eion Moses, 47, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between February 13, 2021, and February 14, 2021, at Alexander Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he stole baking items valued $143,800, in total property of Ethan Curtis.

The police prosecutor told the court that Curtis secured the items in several barrels then left them in his yard. The court heard that surveillance cameras showed Moses jumping Curtis’ fence and stealing the items from the barrels.

Moses told the court that he worked for Curtis during the Christmas Holiday but Curtis never paid him. He added that Curtis told him that the items were missing. Moses said that he went into the barrel and took very few items and told the court that Curtis knew that he took the stuff which was used before.

Moses further added that the items he took were a bed sheet, bath set and another item that was sold for 1,700. After listening to the defendant’s explanation the Chief Magistrate McLennan, ordered him to do 180 hours of community service for the offence.