Father of escapee confesses to helping Mazaruni fugitives

Kaieteur News – The father of one of the Mazaruni prison escapees has confessed to helping his son and the other escapees, as the manhunt continues for the four high profile convicts.

The man, Ralph Jones, the father of Rayon Jones, 28, of 121 Timehri, East Bank Demerara, admitted to the police that his son contacted him sometime after they escaped and informed him of his actions.

According to a police report, Ralph told the investigators that on Wednesday around 01:00 hrs., the four escapees turned up at his house, which is located at Fourth Avenue, Bartica.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Imram Ramsaywack, 25, of 7 Adelphi Village, East Coast Demerara; Kenrick Lyte, 44, of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; Samuel Gouveia, 36, of 13 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara; and Jones.

Under further interrogation, Ralph told the police that when his son and the other escapees turned up at his home, he provided them with a change of clothing and collected the clothes that they were wearing and dumped them in an alleyway aback his home.

Yesterday, a patrol of police ranks went to the location where they found a white ‘salt bag,’ which contained the following items: clothing, footwear, deodorant, topes, pillow and pillow-cases, along with a bottle of Red Star rub, a toothbrush and a food bowl.

As the manhunt continues for the four convicts, the Joint Services is encouraging all law-abiding citizens to report to the nearest police station or call 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650 or 911 should they be seen. All information will be treated with strict confidence.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 07:15 hrs., on Tuesday last, during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division), the ranks on duty discovered the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with. Further checks were made, and it revealed that two bars within the cell were cut.

The matter was then reported to the Officer-in-Charge of Mazaruni Prison, Senior Superintendent (ag) Kofi David. David then ordered a roll call and upon conclusion, the four convicted prisoners who were housed in the Brick Prison were unaccounted for.

As a result of the incident, a Joint Patrol was launched to the outer perimeter of the prison and the ranks have been conducting water, air and land patrol to recapture the four convicts.

Although Guyana has not carried out any execution since 1997, two of the escapees were sentenced to death. Those two escapes are Ramsaywack and Lyte, while Gouveia and Jones pleaded to the lesser count and were jailed for manslaughter.