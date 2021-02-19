Latest update February 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Contractors want $500M for Mahaicony Sea Defence

Feb 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 144 bids for several government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. One notable project included the repairs to the sea defence between Manila and Bygeval, Mahaicony, Region Five.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Bank of Guyana (BoG) – Guyana Pay-System Service

 

 

Ministry of Health (MoH) – Rental of warehouse for the storage of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies

 

 

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Supply and delivery of well-drilling materials in two lots

 

 

Supply and delivery of manganese dioxide fibre media

 

 

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security – Procurement of office material and supplies in five lots

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) – Construction of rip-rap sea defences between Manila and Bygeval, Mahaicony; Construction of rip-rap sea defences between Fairfield and Zeeland, Mahaicony, Region Five

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

West Berbice/Faizal Jafferally M.P T20 tourney bowls off on Sunday

West Berbice/Faizal Jafferally M.P T20 tourney bowls off on Sunday

Feb 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the Presidency of Hilbert Foster has made it a priority to play cricket in each of its five Sub-Associations as much as possible. The BCB...
Read More
Tape ball tourney set for Saturday on Durban Park Tarmac

Tape ball tourney set for Saturday on Durban Park...

Feb 19, 2021

Johnson provides update on Jaguars activities in Antigua Talks about his injury and plans for Red Force

Johnson provides update on Jaguars activities in...

Feb 19, 2021

Dianne Ferreira-James: Women all around the world have been breaking barriers and glass ceilings

Dianne Ferreira-James: Women all around the world...

Feb 19, 2021

Secure Innovations & Concepts acquires champion drag race car

Secure Innovations & Concepts acquires...

Feb 19, 2021

Brian Ramphal, Ahmad Construction and Premium Asphalt Inter Zone U19 tournaments starts tomorrow

Brian Ramphal, Ahmad Construction and Premium...

Feb 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]