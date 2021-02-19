Contractors want $500M for Mahaicony Sea Defence

Latest update February 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 144 bids for several government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. One notable project included the repairs to the sea defence between Manila and Bygeval, Mahaicony, Region Five.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Bank of Guyana (BoG) – Guyana Pay-System Service
Ministry of Health (MoH) – Rental of warehouse for the storage of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Supply and delivery of well-drilling materials in two lots
Supply and delivery of manganese dioxide fibre media
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security – Procurement of office material and supplies in five lots
Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) – Construction of rip-rap sea defences between Manila and Bygeval, Mahaicony; Construction of rip-rap sea defences between Fairfield and Zeeland, Mahaicony, Region Five
