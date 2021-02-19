Businessman who beat alcoholic with bat to be charged

Kaieteur News – An Annandale East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman, Harripersaud Bhagwandin, 62, accused of beating an alcoholic with a bat for allegedly breaking a pipe in his yard, is expected to be charged soon.

The alcoholic, Mohammed Khan, 51, was beaten in the afternoon hours of February 10, at Bhagwandin’s residence located on Marshall Street, Annandale.

Commander of Region 4 ‘C’, Mahendra Siwnarine told this newspaper that the businessman was arrested a few days after the incident and subsequently released on $50,000 station bail as police await a medical to file charges.

Siwnarine explained that the medical will take two weeks to complete and when this is done, investigators will submit the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice on possible charges.

Bhagwandin the commander said, could be charged with grievous bodily harm, assault, causing maim, disable, disfigure or unlawful wounding.

According to Khan’s daughter, her dad had gone over to Bhagwandin’s yard on February 10 to assist one of his (Bhagwandin) tenants to move out from a section of his building. While doing so, another tenant asked him to wash some mats for her which he did.

As Khan was washing the mats at a pipe in the yard, it reportedly broke and that tenant complained to Bhagwandin.

Bhagwandin, Kaieteur News was told flew in a rage, came outside, picked up a bat that was lying nearby and started to beat Khan.

Reports are that he even stripped off Khan’s clothes while beating him. Khan managed to run and hide behind a refrigerator on the road but the man continued pounding away on him with the bat until he started to tremble.

A severely injured khan was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted in a critical condition.

Khan’s daughter was told by doctors that he, apart from lacerations he sustained to his body, he also got severe head injury.

“They told me that he was bleeding in the brain (brain haemorrhage) and needed surgery,” she said.

During the first three days her dad also had suffered phases of memory loss. Nevertheless, he was given the necessary treatment and managed to recover and is now in a stable condition.

“They said that the brain haemorrhage turned out not to be life threatening due to the fact that he was an alcoholic”, continued Khan’s daughter.

She said that they explained that his brain had shrink due to alcohol abuse and had it not been for his shrunken brain, he might not have been able to recover and could have even died.

Khan was discharged on Tuesday she said and is now home with her as he continues to recover.

“He is still not talking much but so far he has shown major signs of improvement”.

The man’s daughter also claimed that after the businessman’s arrest he had since reached out to compensate them but they have refused.

“His son had even visited my dad while he was still in hospital without our permission and had offered him $30,000 as compensation which was refused as well,” she said.

As investigation continues into this matter, Kaieteur News would like to point out that this is not the first time that Bhagwandin had landed in hot water for grievously harming an individual. In 2009, Kaieteur News had reported that Bhagwandin who was 51 at the time had shot Quarpaul Hoodit, 47, in his thigh following a property dispute.

In that case, Bhagwandin had bought a property of which Hoodit was a caretaker. He had ordered Hoodit to move which he did. However, Hoodit had returned sometime later accompanied by his son to remove some materials from the house. Bhagwandin had become annoyed and confronted the man which ended up in a scuffle between the two. It was during the altercation that Bhagwandin shot the man.