‘Visitors’ remanded for murdering Priest

Feb 18, 2021 News

Dead: George Chuck-A-Sang.

Kaieteur News – Two regular visitors of former priest, George Chuck-A-Sang, who was murdered last December, yesterday made their first court appearance and were remanded to prison.
The defendants, Rawle McPherson, 45, of Victoria, East Coast Demerara, and Mohanie Mohabir, 43, of Corentyne, Berbice, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
The duo was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between December 18, 2020, and December 21, 2020, at the St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church, Vlissengen Road, Lodge, Georgetown, they murdered 82-year-old Chuck-A-Sang.
The Police Prosecutor told the court that McPherson and Mohabir are known to the former priest and they would often visit him. The court also heard that another person is suspected to be involved in the murder of the priest.
The Chief Magistrate remanded the duo to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 25, 2021.

Remanded: Rawle McPherson.

Remanded: Mohanie Mohabir.

According to reports, the well-known, former Anglican priest was found murdered in his home on Monday December 21, 2020. His partially decomposed body was discovered with multiple stab wounds around 15:00hrs in his two-storey concrete house located on Vlissengen Road, Lodge, Georgetown. The house adjoins the St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church.
Kaieteur News had reported that Chuck-A-Sang’s daughter, Renata Chuck-A-Sang, who is a well-known humanitarian activist, had told investigators that she last spoke to her dad via telephone on Friday December 18, 2020 around 08:00hrs.
The following Monday morning, she decided to check up on him again by calling him via WhatsApp but his phone rang out. Later that day, she decided to visit his residence and called out for him but got no answer. She reportedly grew worried and decided to visit the home of the current priest, Monsell Alves, who resides at North East La Penitence domicile.
A police report further stated that the woman told Alves that she was unable to make contact with her dad and the priest accompanied her back to Chuck-A-Sang’s home.
Together they entered the house and made the gruesome discovery. Chuck-A-Sang’s body was found in the upper flat of his home and he was only clad in his underwear.
His body was taken away to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and an investigation was launched into the matter.
For more than a month, the police investigators have been trying to make contact with the defendants but all efforts were proven futile. However, acting on information recently obtained, police were able to apprehend McPherson and Mohabir.
The duo was arrested, cautioned and subsequently charged for the murder of the former priest.

