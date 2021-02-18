Understanding what qualifies as “local” in the draft Local Content Policy (Pt. 1)

Latest update February 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – In light of the fact that the Government will be holding a month-long consultation period for the draft Local Content Policy, Kaieteur News will be highlighting some of the key points you should pay keen attention to.
But before we dive into the provisions of note, it is imperative that one understands the purpose of the document along with the need to ensure certain critical terms are clear.
According to the draft document which is available for perusal on the website of the Natural Resources Ministry, Local Content is often considered the sum of inputs of local goods and services, including employment, provided to oil and gas operations. This occurs when operators hire locals as employees or contractors or buy goods or services from them.
Guyana’s policy must therefore seek to: maximize the level, quality, and benefits of participation in the petroleum sector value chain by Guyanese.
In order to do this, one of the key things one must pay attention to is the definition of local content.
The policy proposes the term Local to mean:
• In the case of Individuals, Citizens of Guyana, as defined under the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Act, Chapter 1:01, 1980, which includes inter alia a person born in Guyana (Article 43) and a person born outside Guyana, who is a child of a parent with Guyanese Citizenship (Article 44).
• In the case of Firms, Companies beneficially majority owned (51%) by Citizens.
• In the case of goods and services, those provided by local individuals or firms. “Guyanese Person” or “Guyanese Citizen” or “Guyanese” means a person or persons who have Guyanese Citizenship under the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Act, Chapter 1:01, 1980, which includes inter alia a person born in Guyana (Article 43) and a person born outside Guyana who is a child of a parent with Guyanese Citizenship (Article 44).
Feb 18, 2021Kaieteur News – The Leewards Hurricanes, who beat Barbados and lost to Guyana Jaguars and the Windwards Volcanoes, lost their third game yesterday by nine wickets when unbeaten Trinidad &...
Feb 18, 2021
Feb 18, 2021
Feb 18, 2021
Feb 18, 2021
Feb 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – The first named person in the caption has been removed as the CEO of the Central Housing and Planning... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, should cease the blow-blow politics. The people of Guyana are not interested... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti – a country to which all other countries that suffered slavery are deeply... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]