Possible murder charge for man who forced wife to drink poison

Kaieteur News – Ramesh Nandlall, a 28-year-old fisherman, who is currently on remand for attempting to murder his wife by forcing her to drink poison, could face a possible murder charge. The woman succumbed yesterday.

His wife, Sattie Jagmohan, 27, of lot 24A Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five, died around 11:30hrs while receiving treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Nandlall, sometime around 18:00hrs on February 3 last, had allegedly beat Jagmohan and pushed her against a wall in their home. He then allegedly placed a cutlass to her neck and ordered her to drink a poisonous substance from a bottle.

Jagmohan, before passing, had told police that she was fearful that he would have chopped her to death and thus decided to drink the poison. She was left to die but persons living nearby took her to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where she was admitted.

A report was lodged with police against Nandlall and he was arrested on February 9 last.

Three days later, he was slapped with an attempted murder charge at the Blairmont’s Magistrate’s Court and remanded to prison.

Jagmohan’s condition, however, grew worse and she was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she passed away.

Following her death Region Five Commander, Kurleigh Simon, updated reporters that further investigations will be conducted and a file will be resubmitted to the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP) for legal advice. It is possible that the DPP could recommend that Nandlall be recharge with murder, a source told this publication.