Men busted with guns and ammunition granted bail

Latest update February 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three men, who were busted with illegal guns and ammunition on February 11 last at a house in Berbice, were on Tuesday granted $250,000 bail.
Appearing at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh were Romeo Singh, a businessman of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice; Deon Poonai of Number 73 Village, and Sammy Kristamma of Number One Road.
It is alleged that on February 11, 2020, the trio were found in possession of two illegal firearms and a quantity of live ammunition.
The men pleaded not guilty to the charge and are expected to return to court on March 25, 2020.
According to police reports, the men were busted during a search ranks conducted at Singh’s (the businessman) Port Mourant home.
Police unearthed two 9MM pistols along three magazines and 32 live 9MM rounds. A box of 50 12-guage shotgun cartridges were also found.
