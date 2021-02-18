Mabaruma toddler’s ‘sudden death’ caused by pneumonia – Autopsy reveals

Kaieteur News – The sudden death of a Mabaruma toddler on Sunday was caused by pneumonia. This is according to an autopsy conducted on the child’s body yesterday.

The toddler was pronounced dead at around 00:00 hrs. by doctors at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. Police had launched an investigation, after the medical professionals could not explain why the child died.

Based on information they received from the child’s mother, Nicola Campbelle, he had suffered a high fever on February 9, while at their home in Kariabo Village, which is located some miles away from Central Mabaruma.

On February 13 last, the infant’s condition grew worse, and at around 23:00 hrs. his mother noticed that he was lying motionless.

Campbelle told police that she rushed him to the Kariabo Health Centre, but was referred to the Mabaruma hospital.