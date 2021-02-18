Fraud charge for man who allegedly collected millions to ship machinery and parts

Kaieteur News – A man, who allegedly collected over $11M to ship machinery and parts, was on Monday slapped with two fraud charges.

The defendant, Micah Sonaram, 25, of 2273 Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The first charge alleged that between October 24, 2020, and January 21, 2021, at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $3,744,000 by Clive Jordan to purchase and deliver one 2017 DX225 excavator, one 2019 Honda ATV and excavator parts, he converted the money to his own use and benefit.

The other charge alleged that between November 3, 2020 and January 12, 2021 at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $7,700,000 by June Ann Daniels to purchase and deliver one DX 225 LCA excavator, he converted the money to his own use and benefit.

Sonaram denied both charges and he was placed on a total of $300,000, bail. The matter was adjourned to March 15, 2021.

The court heard that Sonaram is the owner of a fly-by-night business named PARTZONE GY Inc., located at North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown. The defendant’s business is one that claims to import and sell new, refurbished and used heavy-duty machinery.

Sonaram also has a Facebook page that he uses to promote his business.

It is alleged that Jordan made contact with the defendant via social media and made arrangements for him to purchase the items for him. The court heard that Jordan made a down payment of $3,744,000 and the items were scheduled to arrive in Guyana 30 days after. Sonaram signed and provided Jordan with a receipt for the money that was paid.

A week later, the defendant reportedly indicated to Jordan that the items were on the wharf and were ready to be uplifted. However, the items were never delivered to Jordan and Sonaram eventually, promised to refund the amount that was paid to him, but he failed to do so.

In November 2020, Daniels contacted Sonaram and later met with him and handed over $7,700,000 as a down payment for the item, which she wanted. Daniels was given a signed receipt for the money that she paid.

She was scheduled to receive the excavator, which she ordered on January 12, 2021 but never received the item. Sonaram later promised to refund her, but never did.

Both matters were reported to the police and an investigation was launched. The defendant was later arrested and subsequently charged.

Sonaram is no stranger to the police since he was previously charged in 2017 for allegedly defrauding a man of over $5.8M under the pretense that he was in a position to grant him a firearm, a motor pick-up and a National Identification Card. The man is also being investigated for similar fraud related charges.