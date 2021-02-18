Cop dies after collapsing in barrack

Latest update February 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into the strange death of one of its ranks, who collapsed suddenly in his barrack room on Tuesday.
Dead is Constable 24530, Rockliff Cozier, of Supply, East Bank Demerara.
According to police report, Cozier who was stationed at Police Division 4 ‘B’ collapsed around 18:15 hrs. He was immediately picked up in an unconscious state by colleagues and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. There he was placed in incubation, where he suffered a relapse along with two seizures and subsequently died.
Based on police enquiries, Cozier was reportedly infected with chicken pox and had received two injections around 08:30 hrs. that day. Later around 14:30 hrs. he reportedly ingested filaria pills as well.
Investigations are ongoing.
