Baramita menace remanded for chopping farmer to death

Kaieteur News – A known menace to residents of Baramita, Region One, 32-year-old Ruben Calvis, a pork knocker of Aranka, Baramita, is now behind bars on remand after he allegedly chopped a farmer to death in November of last year.

Calvis appeared yesterday at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court and was charged with the murder via Zoom (online platform) by Magistrate Dylon Bess.

It is alleged that sometime on November 6, 2020, Calvis murdered Jonah Williams popularly known as “Wammick” on a trail at Cassse Creek, Baramita.

Calvis was not required to plea to the indictable charge and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 3, 2020.

According to reports, the bloodied body of Williams was discovered lying in a trail at Cassie Creek by a 10-year-old girl who had rushed home to notify her grandparents.

Her grandfather had returned to the scene to confirm her report. He saw the badly chopped Williams and reported the matter to the Baramita Village captain who then notified police.

Crime scene experts who had visited the scene and reported that Williams’ body bore a chop wound to his left arm and another to his abdomen.

An investigation was launched and detectives soon identified a suspect who had disappeared from the area after the discovery of Williams’ body.

That suspect was Calvis, who Baramita residents described as a menace. Police had also reported that he was also wanted for other crimes such as rape and unlawful wounding.

He somehow managed to evade lawmen for some three months until he was finally trapped and caught Sunday last.

Calvis, according to Bartica residents, is no stranger to the law and has in the past been accused of being a “serial chopper”.

“He would normally get in to fights and chop people and call himself a badman,” said one resident.

In fact, Calvis was remanded before in December of 2015 for threatening to kill a Baramita resident with a shotgun.

It was alleged that Calvis had gotten into an argument with the resident over a stolen solar battery on December 14, 2015. The argument soon became heated and Calvis reportedly went home and returned with a shotgun and threatened to shoot the resident.

The resident had called the police who arrived in time to see Calvis still holding the gun. Calvis had runaway but the cops gave chase and nabbed him with the weapon.

He was later charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and threatening language.